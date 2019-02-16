Trader Faces Court For Defiling 14year-old-Girl At Agbogbloshie

A 25-year-old trader, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at Agbogboloshie, on four occasions, has appeared before an Accra Circuit for defilement.

Yakubu Moro has, however, denied the charge and has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear on March 8, before the Court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko.

Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, the prosecutor, said the complainant was the 35-year old father of the victim.

The Prosecution said the complainant for a time received information that Moro had been having sexual relations with his daughter; hence he (the complainant) decided to keep surveillance on the activities of the two.

On January 16, this year, at about 2200 hours, the father had information that his daughter had gone to Moro's house.

He, therefore, followed up to the house, where he found both of them seated on a mattress.

When he quizzed his daughter, she disclosed that Moro had had sex with her on four occasions in January this year.

He, subsequently, reported the matter to the Old Fadama Police Station.

The Prosecution said an extract of occurrence was given to the complainant to be taken to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Greater Accra Region, while a medical form was also issued to him to assist the victim to seek medical care.

The Prosecutor said Moro was later arrested and when he was sent to the crime scene, he corroborated the victim's claim.

—GNA