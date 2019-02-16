Citizens 'Scared' By Witnesses' Accounts At Short C'ssion

Some citizens say they are nervous about the country’s security following the conflicting accounts given at the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry by top security chiefs. They are also worried, none of the persons who gave testimonies at the Commission’s sitting in the last two days, gave an indication of accepting responsibility for the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West constituency by-election on January 31.

Three government appointees in charge of security –Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and Minister of State in charge of Security, Bryan Acheampong- appeared before the fact-finding body on its first sitting on Thursday and told the nation what they knew about the incident as reported to them by their security chiefs.

Friday was the turn of Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa; Director-General in charge of Operations at the Police Headquarters, DCOP George Alexander Mensah and the Legon District Commander, DSP George Ayisi narrated how the incident occurred as their men on the ground also reported.

However, speaking on #GhanaConnect on Joy FM, some panel members say the accounts given by all those who are in charge of the country’s security do not inspire them to continue to entrust their security in their hands.

The discussants were Robert Aziz, a former student of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC); Benjamin Dowuona, Public Relations Practitioner and writer and Fred Duhoe, a Freelance Journalist.

The rest are Loretta Naa Bortey Boteley, Deputy Director of Feminine Affairs at Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) and Malik Abass Daabu, deputy Head of Political Desk at the Multimedia Group and Editor at Myjoyonline.com.

Click to watch video of the discussion:

