Public Procurement, Commerce Edge Sign Pact To License and Certify Procurement Officers

Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and South African company, Commerce Edge have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Certification and Licensing Program for all public procurement practitioners in the country.

The program include the development of a formal local supply chain qualification for Ghana, certification of local practitioners; integration of online platforms, procurement and supply competency assessment tools, short course training and work-based integration, West Africa Conference (Africa Procurement & Enterprise Development Summit) to be hosted in Ghana later this year and publication of Procurement Journals.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, the Minister of State In-charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo said the agreement will help develop, promote and support training and professionally develop officers who engage in public procurement.

She noted that the Ghana beyond aid agenda can be achieved when Ghana build strong procurement system which will help to check corruption and value for money.

Adwoa Sarfo intimated that her office in collaboration with PPA will embark on an exercise to analyze the performance of old contractors, suppliers and service providers in order to ascertain their performance abilities and financial knowledge.

“This would constitute a data for rating suppliers and contractors to ensure value for money, fairness, accountability, integrity and transparency. A black list shall be developed for contractors, where people would be suspended for bad performance for a specified period,” she posited.

The sector minister added that her office will constitute committee with cross sectoral representation of stakeholders made up of professional to formulate a code of ethics for public procurement officers.

This, she said, will help set the right standards for bench marking procurement practitioners and sanctions laid out where necessary.

“Just like Lawyers, Accountants and Doctors; we procurement professionals will also be certified and given the right ethical standards,” she stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjeinim Boateng Adjei stressed that the key point in this collaboration regarding competency training, certification of practitioners, continuous professional development and curriculum development would be focused on these essential components of the supply chain management.

He opined that supply chain is an integrated functional discipline which combines a chain of related activities that complement each other for the attainment of efficiency, profitability and value for money in any organization set up.

Mr. Adjei however indicted that this collaboration would be centered on the broader perspective of supply management so as to bring on board all industry players within the various chain function.

He noted that industry players would have the benefits of having a one-stop training and skill development centre to cater for all their personnel working within the supply chain framework for enhanced efficiency and productivity to bring about the desired savings and contribute effectively to their organizational profitability.

“Procurement is certainly a major component of the chain of activities within the supply chain framework but we will be unable to attain the full benefits of its functionality until we align it with other equally essential components of the supply chain namely-stores and Inventory Control; Transport and Distribution; Procurement/Production Planning and Contract Management,” he added.

Managing Director of Commerce Edge Advisory Services in-charge of Africa, Andre Coetzee said this partnership seeks to convert knowledge to competencies.

According to him, Ghana is one of the leading countries in the world placing procurement and supply chain as a very strategic function.

He said Ghana is on the right track adding, “because good procurement and practices will lead to huge advantage.”

Mr. Coetzee intimated that procurement can be absolutely destructive if its goes wrong.

“When there is procurement and governance, responsibility and guide of instincts, suddenly you will see level of service delivery will improve. This is crucial because ultimately we are responsible through our actions to actually touch the lives of the people that suffer and I think if we use procurement effectively to the advantage of those people, Ghana will achieve greater results,” he stated.

He stressed that through the implementation and operationalization of this partnership, public officers procurement lifestyle will change and Ghana will achieve best outcomes.