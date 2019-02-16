Obed Asamoah Praises Nana Addo’s Government

Former Attorney General, Yao Obed Asamoah has pilled praise on President Nana Addo for performing creditably well in some aspects of his governance.

“I think he has done well in some respects but in other respects, one can criticize,” he said on Friday.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News, Mr. Asamoah commended President Nana Addo for some initiatives [including the one district, one factory policy] that had been rolled out by government.

He was however quick to also point out the loopholes associated with some of these policies.

“You can criticize the idea of for instance one district one factory. It’s a good thing but you do not build factories on geographical identifications. You place them where raw materials are. We want to see that every district is developed but we don’t want to force industries at places that there are no raw materials to support them,” Mr. Asamoah added.

Amidu best man to fight corruption

The former Attorney General also commended President Nana Addo for appointing another former Attorney General, Martin Amidu to fight corruption.

“I have worked with him [Martin Amidu] and he is good. He is above corruption. It is a compliment to the NDC because they could not find any man like that in the NPP so they should celebrate his appointment, but they were rather fighting it,” he added.

About Obed Asamoah

Dr. Obed Yao Asamoah is the longest serving Foreign Affairs Minister and Attorney General of Ghana.

He served under former President Jerry Rawlings from 1981 to 1997.

Akufo-Addo’s administration

President Nana Akufo-Addo took over the administration of Ghana on January 7, 2017 after defeating John Dramani Mahama.

He has since then introduced some social intervention programmes lauded by many.

Some of them include the free Senior High School programme, one district one factory, one village one dam among others.

Under Akufo-Addo’s government, six additional regions have been added to the existing ten regions, a move observers believe will fast track development in those areas.

—citinewsroom