300 Manhyia Widows Eulogizes Opoku-Prempeh

About 300 widows in the Manhyia South constituency of the Ashanti region on Friday praised the legislator, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh for his kind gestures towards them.

Speaking on behalf of the widows, 80-year-old Maame Kwartemaa, said the MP, who is also the Education Minister, has repeatedly been kind to them.

She said for him to have done so in February makes it even more touching because it is the love of love.

"I want to particularly commend my son, Dr Napo for the show of care and kindness over the years as well as this presentation of wax prints to us today.

“For some of us, whose husbands died early in life, our MP has shown that he is a husband for us and we will continue to pray for him,” Maame Kwartemaa said.

Widows receiving gifts from Manhyia south MP; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Other presentations

Earlier at the Abbeys Park, the MP also presented four tricycles, street-light bulbs and 40 pieces of waste bins.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh also donated 80 sewing machines to some apprentices learning sewing in the community.

The Ash-town Library also received some books from the Education Minister with the latter promising to restock the place periodically as they plan to construct a more spacious one in the community.

A library, as well as a Police station, is currently underway at Potia, a famous community in the Manhyia South constituency.

Education Minister

Speaking to newsmen, Dr Opoku Prempeh noted the presentation of the items to the people in the constituency forms part of his duties as MP and Minister of State.

"The act of showing kindness should always be paramount in the thinking of those who are privileged to be either in an appointed or elected position," the Education Minister advised.

Dr Prempeh stressed his commitment to helping eliminate poverty, noting that education and human empowerment are the best approaches to eliminating hunger, disease and poverty.

"People who are educated do much with the knowledge and skill they acquire and therefore everyone in the country should ensure his or her family members take advantage of the free basic as well as the free secondary school opportunity to add value to their lives," Dr Prempeh reiterated.

—Myjoyonline