Ho: Regional Blood Bank Demands Vehicle To Reach Voluntary Donors

Volta Regional Blood Organiser, Vincent Kwasi Fekpe has appealed for a 'blood vehicle' to help reach voluntary blood donors and stock the regional blood bank regularly.

He said his office needed the vehicle badly because voluntary donors were no longer willing to visit the hospital to donate blood hence the need to reach them to stock the bank and save lives.

Mr Fekpe made the appeal at MTN's annual 'Save a Life Campaign' blood donation exercise on Valentine's Day at Awudome Senior High in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

Last year, the telecommunication company mobilised about 150 pints of blood during the same event in Ho to revive the regional blood bank.

Mr Fekpe said the blood bank was experiencing regular 'dry periods' because some voluntary donors had stopped frequenting the hospitals and called for support to keep the banks alive.

Mr. Mawuli Katahena, Volta Regional Team Lead, MTN said it was unfortunate how lives were being lost, especially pregnant women due to unavailability of blood in various hospitals across the country and underscored the need for all to support blood banks.

He encouraged young people to regularly donate blood voluntarily because a 'pint of blood could save a life' and stated the readiness of MTN to educate the public against the negative notion that blood donation was a painful exercise, which he said was preventing people from donating.

MTN 'Save a Life' project is an event by the MTN Ghana Foundation which gives MTN staff and other individuals the opportunity to donate blood and stock the national blood bank and blood banks in other regional hospitals.

—GNA