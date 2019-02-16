Calm Returns To Nkoranza Over Siting of Bono East Capital

There is relative calm in the Nkoranza Municipality of the newly-created Bono East Region, following disturbances in the siting of Techiman as the regional capital by some youth.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by a Constitutional Instrument (CI 113) signified the official creation of the Bono East region and named Techiman as its capital on Wednesday.

Prior to the President's announcement, the chiefs and people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area raised a red flag and hit the streets in the Municipality to register their displeasure over the siting of Techiman as the regional capital.

Instead, they insisted that among the 14 paramountcies in the Bono East enclave, Nkoranza Municipality was the biggest to deserve the capital town.

But, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Nkoranza township on Thursday, there was relative calm in the area.

It is not true that military personnel are deployed to take over the town as was being reported in the social and other traditional media outlets.

Though, the GNA learnt residents received the President's announcement with shock, they were going about their normal economic activities during the visit.

The situation was however not different in the Atebubu/Amantin Municipality as the GNA learnt residents in the Atebubu township were also unhappy over the choice of Techiman as the capital.

—GNA