Gun Shots At La-Bawaleshie Were Fired By Security Taskforce - Police Commander

DSP George Asare, the East Legon District Police Commander has told the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident that the shots were fired by the Security Taskforce.

Appearing before the Commission at the Osu Castle today, DSP Asare corroborated the fact that there were about four to five gunshots fired in front of the house of the NDC parliamentary candidate for the by-election, Delali Brempong.

He said there were about 20 empty gun shields at the scene per what he saw.

According to him, the whole incident started after the security personnel engaged some persons in front of the NDC's candidate residence and asked them why they were standing there.

He said the security personnel further asked why there were motorbikes packed in front of the house.

In the course of the interrogation, he claimed that the security personnel attempted to take one of the motorbikes but the people there refused to allow them to take the motorbikes.

He told the Commission about how out of the seven suspects taken to the East Legon Police Station, two sustained minor injuries.

According to him, the suspects were picked up at the La-Bawaleshie School Polling Station by the National Security Patrol Team.

He said the suspects were arrested after they were told to leave the polling station but refused and in the process “attacked” the patrol team.

DSP Asare's responses exposed severe security lapses and fundamental flaws in how people are treated in police custodies in Ghana, which prompted the Commission to raise serious concerns about national security.

The Commission's hearings are expected to resume at 10am on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Among the persons who appeared before the Commission on Friday was the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

