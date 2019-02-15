Eastern Region: Oda Recorded 23 Deaths In 152 Road Crashes

The Oda Divisional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service recorded 23 deaths in 152 road crashes in the year, 2018.

The total number of accidents for that period was 11 more than the same period in 2017 which was 141, while the number of persons who died was 4 less, implying 27 persons died within the period of 2017.

This was revealed in a data presented to the press by the Oda Divisional Commander of the MTTD, Supt. George Kwakye in Oda on Friday.

Supt. Kwakye said, the deaths includes18 males and 5 females, adding that 32 persons were also seriously injured within the period.

He said 147 vehicles comprising 88 commercial and 59 private vehicles, in addition to 68 motorcycles were involved in the accidents.

Supt. Kwakye indicated that the Division again recorded 42 pedestrian knock-downs out of which 10 of them died and 32 injured.

He used the opportunity to appeal to drivers to be conscious and more meticulous when driving to prevent the avoidable killing of families’ and breadwinners stressing that “most of the accidents could be avoided with little carefulness by the drivers”.

Supt. Kwakye urged drivers to be considerate on the road to other road users and not drive carelessly to cause accidents which destroy lives and properties.

He advised drivers to conduct regular vehicle maintenance, reduce speeding and observe road signs and reminded commercial drivers in particular that with the set-in of the harmattan, the weather condition would not always be favourable for driving and hence the need to check their lighting systems.

Supt. Kwakye expressed worry about how hawkers and petty traders were taken over pedestrian walk-ways all the time particularly in Oda, a situation he said contributing to vehicular knockdowns.