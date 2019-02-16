Required Reading For All Ghanaian Politicians?

Apparently, when Uber 's representatives first came to Ghana, the political and regulatory environment they met, was strikingly different, from that of their New York base. To their surprise and delight, there were neither any hard-nosed politicians nor tough-minded regulators, to contend with, in Ghana.

Alas, since the overthrow of President Nkrumah in February 1966, our ruling elites have been assiduously courted by all manner of foreign carpetbaggers, seeking to gain unfair advantages over the Ghanaian nation-state, which enable them to have unfettered access to our country's natural resources and ruthlessly exploit its hapless citizens with impunity.

Since the 4th Republic came into being, Ghana's Parliament - a U.S. lobbyist's dream - has been inveigled by sundry lobbyists, who take members of various parliamentary committees to retreats in posh hotels, where stipends are paid to them to attend 'workshops' and 'seminars', the outcomes of which are the passage of favourable legislation for the lobbyists' clients.

The question is: Will it not be next to impossible to eventually get to Ghana beyond aid that we all want to see come into being, if our nation is short-changed in such an egregious manner by legislators meant to protect the national interest at all material times?

For all those parliamentarians (and other politicians) who helped to pass legislation favourable to Monsanto's lobbyists' in Ghana, today, we have culled the review by Arun Shrivastava, of the book entitled: "Seeds of Destruction: The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation", authored by F. William Engdahl, from the website of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

The question is: Should every serious-minded and patriotic Ghanaian politician grab a copy of that very interesting book to read?

Please read on:

Genetically Engineered Destruction:

The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation

By F. William Engdahl

Global Research, February 14, 2019

Seeds of Destruction

The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation

by F. William Engdahl

Global Research, 2007

This skillfully researched book focuses on how a small socio-political American elite seeks to establish control over the very basis of human survival: the provision of our daily bread. “Control the food and you control the people.”This is no ordinary book about the perils of GMO. Engdahl takes the reader inside the corridors of power, into the backrooms of the science labs, behind closed doors in the corporate boardrooms.

The author cogently reveals a diabolical World of profit-driven political intrigue, government corruption and coercion, where genetic manipulation and the patenting of life forms are used to gain worldwide control over food production. If the book often reads as a crime story, that should come as no surprise. For that is what it is.

Engdahl’s carefully argued critique goes far beyond the familiar controversies surrounding the practice of genetic modification as a scientific technique. The book is an eye-opener, a must-read for all those committed to the causes of social justice and World peace.

What is so frightening about Engdahl’s vision of the world is that it is so real. Although our civilization has been built on humanistic ideals, in this new age of “free markets”, everything– science, commerce, agriculture and even seeds– have become weapons in the hands of a few global corporation barons and their political fellow travelers. To achieve world domination, they no longer rely on bayonet-wielding soldiers. All they need is to control food production.

-Dr. Arpad Pusztai, biochemist, formerly of the Rowett Research Institute Institute, Scotland

If you want to learn about the socio-political agenda –why biotech corporations insist on spreading GMO seeds around the World– you should read this carefully researched book. You will learn how these corporations want to achieve control over all mankind, and why we must resist…

-Marijan Jost, Professor of Genetics, Krizevci, Croatia

The book reads like a murder mystery of an incredible dimension, in which four giant Anglo-American agribusiness conglomerates have no hesitation to use GMO to gain control over our very means of subsistence…

-Anton Moser, Professor of Biotechnology, Graz, Austria

Review by Arun Shrivastava:

The central question that dominated the minds of the ruling clique was population reduction in resource rich countries but the question was how to engineer mass culling all over the world without generating powerful backlash as it was bound to happen. When the US oil reserves peaked in 1972 and it became a net oil importer, the situation became alarming and the agenda took the centre stage. Kissinger, one of the key strategists of Nixon, nurtured by the Rockefellers, prepared what is known as National Security Study Memo (NSSM#200), in which he elaborated his plan for population reduction. In this Memo he specifically targets thirteen countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey, Thailand, and The Phillipines.

The weapon to be used was food; even if there was a famine food would be used to leverage population reduction. Kissinger is on record for stating, “Control oil, you control nations; control food and you control the people.” How a small group of key people transformed the elitist philosophy, of controlling food to control people, into realistic operational possibility within a short time is the backdrop of Engdahl’s book, the central theme running from the beginning till the end with the Rockefellers and Kissinger, among others, as the key dramatis personae.

[Engdahl] describes how the Rockefellers guided the US agriculture policy, used their powerful tax-free foundations worldwide to train an army of bright young scientists in hitherto unknown field of microbiology. He traces how the field of Eugenics was renamed “genetics” to make it more acceptable and also to hide the real purpose. Through incremental strategic adjustments within a handful of chemical, food and seed corporations, ably supported by the key persons in key departments of the US Government, behemoths were created that could re-write the regulatory framework in nearly every country. And these seeds of destruction of carefully constructed regulatory framework- to protect the environment and human health- were sown back in the 1920s.

… It is a complex but highly readable book. It is divided into five parts, each containing two to four short chapters. The first part deals with the political maneuverings to ensure support to Seed and Agri-biz firms, the second deals with what should be widely known as ‘The Rockefeller Plan’, the third deals with how vertically integrated giants were readied for Washington’s silent wars on planet earth, the fourth part deals with how GM seeds were unleashed on unsuspecting farmers, and the final part deals with how the elites is going on destroying food, farmers that would eventually cause mass culling of population. He does not offer any solution; he can’t because it is up to the rest of the world, including Europeans and Americans, to wake up and take on these criminals head on. An essential read for anyone who eats and thinks.

F. William Engdahl is a leading analyst of the New World Order, author of the best-selling book on oil and geopolitics, A Century of War: Anglo-American Politics and the New World Order,’ His writings have been translated into more than a dozen languages.

Seeds of Destruction: The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation

by F. William Engdahl

End of culled content from the website of the Centre for Research on Globalization.