25-Year-Old Man Remanded For Mobile Money Fraud

Dominic Aboagye Dacosta, a 25-year-old man, who has admitted running a mobile money-skimming scam in the Ashanti Region, has been taken into prison custody by a District Magistrate Court in Bekwai.

The trader, who resides at Korchikrom near Bekwai, was tracked down by residents of the community after he allegedly succeeded in duping one Kwaku Philip of the same community of GH¢500 after making a false representation to the complainant.

The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the court that Dominic Aboagye Dacosta, a merchant of MTN, on February 6, 2019, called the complainant to inform him that he had won an MTN promo.

He narrated that the accused person, bent on defrauding the complainant, further asked Kwaku Philip to transfer GH¢500 to him through Momo to redeem his prize.

Without suspecting any foul play, Inspector Ofori said Philip 'wired' the stated amount to the accused person as requested, but did not receive his prize.

He subsequently revealed his ordeal to his neighbours, who tracked the accused on his phone number 0241367988, leading to his arrest on February 7, Inspector Ofori indicated.

After his arrest, police discovered he had obtained MTN SIM cards, one mobile money merchant ID card, two Airtel-Tigo SIM cards, two pen-drives, 10 Vodafone SIM cards, eight assorted mobile phones, two voter ID cards, two NHIS cards and 10 MTN-starter packs.

The suspect confessed to have preyed on several people using his well-orchestrated and elaborate scheme of scam.

He is expected back in court to answer charges bordering on defrauding by false pretence, contrary to section 131 of 29/60 and section 109 of the electronic transaction Act 722 of 2008.

Source: Daily Guide