Alleged Extortion At Airport Under Investigation

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commenced an investigation into some reported extortion of money on passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). The authority described the alleged acts as highly unprofessional, unethical and unacceptable.

A statement copied to Citi Business news assured that the Ghana Airports Company Ltd has been directed to put in measures to curb such practices.

“The Authority has set up a task force to investigate the matter and in the same vein, has requested the Ghana Airports Company (GACL) Ltd to put measures in place to curb such practices,” the statement added.

Driver laments 'unfair charges' by traffic wardens at Kotoka Airport

In another development, most first time drivers at the Kotoka International Airport, have at a point being confused as to where to park, stop or where not to stop.

Joseph Quaye Amoo, one of the many drivers who had such an experience in June 2018 that cost him a 150 Ghana Cedis fine, said he picked up two Chinese Americans to the Arrival Hall of Kotoka, who were also to pick up another colleague who arrived earlier.

In an attempt to hurriedly pick him up, Joseph claimed he stopped not less than 5 seconds on the Zebra crossing line.

He said suddenly two men in a reflector sat in his car and asked him to drive to their office to make a payment of 150 Ghana cedis for an offence of alighting passengers on the zebra crossing line.

“I told him to take 20 cedis so he would have mercy on me because it wasn't my deliberate intention to break a rule/law at the airport, the person at the security yard I was handed over to asked me what I want him to do for me since I am telling him I don't have 150 Ghana Cedis to pay. He asked how much I had. I was able to come up with an amount of GHS 78.00 and set me free without a receipt.”

Joseph said he drove out to go and get the additional money from his bank to complete the charge of Ghc150.00.

“He [traffic warden), came to me while I was in the driving seat and I told him to give me back my GHS 78.00 and that I'll pay the whole spot fine of GHS 150.00. I saw he was shocked and he told me he had to get the money from his other colleague. This meant that they had shared the GHS 78.00 after just about 20 minutes when they received it”.

Joseph says he eventually got a receipt for Ghc150.00, although he still had some concerns about the incident.

Below is the statement

PRESS RELEASE

EXTORTION OF MONEY FROM PASSENGERS AT KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

For Immediate Release

The attention of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been drawn to allegations of coercion and extortion by uniformed personnel working at the Kotoka International Airport.

Such practices are highly unprofessional, unethical and unacceptable.

The Authority has set up a task force to investigate the matter and in the same vein, has requested the Ghana Airports Company (GACL) Ltd to put measures in place to curb such practices.

The general public is hereby advised not to give in to pleas, coercion or extortion of money by any personnel operating at the Kotoka International Airport and should report such conduct to the Consumer complaints unit within the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority at [email protected] or +233 (0) 302 773927 / 0261700687.

The Authority will continue to ensure that passengers are not harassed and will sanction any person or group of persons found to engage in acts at our Airports that tarnish the image of our country.

SIGNED: SIMON ALLOTEY DIRECTOR GENERAL GHANA CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana