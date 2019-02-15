Muntaka Disappointed In Parliament For Reprimanding Ken Agyapong

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, says he is disappointed in Parliament for its decision to merely reprimand Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong for his contemptuous remarks against the House.

Kennedy Agyapong was compelled to apologise to Parliament for insulting the House after he admitted saying Parliament was cheap, but not useless.

He was reported to have described the House as useless for having Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader on Accra-based Net2 TV in June 2018.

According to the Asawase MP, who dragged his colleague to the Privileges Committee, the decision does not augur well for the legislature.

“We are not helping our democracy in any way with the way we are running our House,” Muntaka Mubarak said in a Citi News interview.

“I am worried and disappointed because look at the kind of things he keeps doing and this is the kind of apology he renders and Parliaments accepts it…”

Parliament met on Thursday, to among other things vote on the appropriate sanctions for Kennedy Agyapong after he was found guilty of contempt of Parliament by the Privileges Committee.

The committee report recommended a reprimand or suspension of Kennedy Agyapong for the rest of the session of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye reprimanded Kennedy Agyapong after his apology.

Kennedy Agyapong admitted that he erred back in June 2018 for the utterances concerning the Majority leader and said he has apologized.

“I have apologised to the Majority leader. I have; I am a human being… he is my best friend,” the MP told the press at the time.

Muntaka Mubarak was the MP who dragged the Assin Central MP before the Privileges Committee.

He has another impending case against Kennedy Agyapon in which he accused the controversial MP of inciting violence against the slain Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The two MPs almost came to blows on the Floor of Parliament over the referrals.

Kennedy Agyapong had previously described Muntaka Mubarak as dumb for referring him to Parliament's Privileges Committee over the purported insult.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana