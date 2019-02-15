Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Politics

Muntaka Disappointed In Parliament For Reprimanding Ken Agyapong

By Modern Ghana
Muntaka Disappointed In Parliament For Reprimanding Ken Agyapong

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, says he is disappointed in Parliament for its decision to merely reprimand Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong for his contemptuous remarks against the House.

Kennedy Agyapong was compelled to apologise to Parliament for insulting the House after he admitted saying Parliament was cheap, but not useless.

He was reported to have described the House as useless for having Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader on Accra-based Net2 TV in June 2018.

According to the Asawase MP, who dragged his colleague to the Privileges Committee, the decision does not augur well for the legislature.

“We are not helping our democracy in any way with the way we are running our House,” Muntaka Mubarak said in a Citi News interview.

“I am worried and disappointed because look at the kind of things he keeps doing and this is the kind of apology he renders and Parliaments accepts it…”

Parliament met on Thursday, to among other things vote on the appropriate sanctions for Kennedy Agyapong after he was found guilty of contempt of Parliament by the Privileges Committee.

The committee report recommended a reprimand or suspension of Kennedy Agyapong for the rest of the session of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye reprimanded Kennedy Agyapong after his apology.

Kennedy Agyapong admitted that he erred back in June 2018 for the utterances concerning the Majority leader and said he has apologized.

“I have apologised to the Majority leader. I have; I am a human being… he is my best friend,” the MP told the press at the time.

Muntaka Mubarak was the MP who dragged the Assin Central MP before the Privileges Committee.

He has another impending case against Kennedy Agyapon in which he accused the controversial MP of inciting violence against the slain Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The two MPs almost came to blows on the Floor of Parliament over the referrals.

Kennedy Agyapong had previously described Muntaka Mubarak as dumb for referring him to Parliament's Privileges Committee over the purported insult.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Politics
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nana Chose Sefwi Wiawso As Capital Of Western North Region
Ayawaso Violence Probe: There Were No Armed Men In Any Of The Polling Stations - EC
Lack Of Political Will Cause Of Growing Vigilantism
IGP 'Begs' Political Parties To Denounce Vigilante Groups
TOP STORIES

GPHA Woman Killed By Strangulation and Asphyxia —Report

2 hours ago

AWW Saga: I Only Heard About The Masked Men Through The Medi...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line