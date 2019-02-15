Does It Worth To Die For A Political Party In Ghana?

Political violence in Africa

Political administration in any developed country is for the people. There are jobs, accommodation for low-income people and affordable commodities, including common food for everyone. That's the reason one doesn't often hear of political violence in developed countries.

Since African politics is for politicians to acquire wealth, the needs of the citizen are often neglected resulting in unrest, hunger, dissatisfaction, and political violence. The question is does it really worth to sacrifice your life for a political party centered on greed, selfishness, and corruption?

The political world is a sphere of vital activity, where the central place is occupied by the relations of individuals and groups about power. Therefore, an analysis of the essence of violence should be carried out taking into account its role and place in power relations.

Ghana like every African country is corrupt. In fact, Ghana could probably be the worst corruptible country after Nigeria. To diagnose the symptoms of a corrupt country, start from its political anatomy, judiciary system and the way affairs are run in the country.

There is no love in Ghana, the entire country is divided with hate because politicians preach virtue and practice vice. You can't deceive people to vote for you and later neglect them. You can't promise people to give them a better life while they are hungry.

People go to work from morning till evening and come home dead tired, yet at the end of the month, payments are poor, therefore, can't survive the following month. Relatives are appointed to occupy positions, while qualified people are looking for jobs without success. Is Ghana a country one has to sacrifice his life for?

African leaders have no vision, skills, and lack integrity. They travel to foreign countries but what they see doesn't encourage them to do the same thing for their citizens. They hate to embark on costly projects which will benefit a country, and when they are ready to build a project, you'll be shocked.

While a variety of factors contribute to the spread of violence in Africa, corruption and inefficiency of African leaders also escalate to political violence in Africa. Medical facilities in Africa is so poor that people easily lose their lives even when the situation isn't life-threatening.

Without money, you can't gain admission at a hospital in Ghana and without paying bribe a patient may sleep on the floor without a bed. You can never ever experience such a situation in any developed continent but only Africa.

This is the reason, I'm humbly asking my fellow Ghanaians if it worth to die for a political party in Ghana? Use your hard earned salary wisely, not on medical bills or funerals. Keep away from politics and save your life from unnecessary injury or death.