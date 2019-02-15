KNUST Riots: Otumfuo Inaugurates 3 Member Committee Of Inquiry

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, and the Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has inaugurated a committee of inquiry to probe students' disturbances that erupted on the University's campus last year.

The three-member Committee has Justice Rose Owusu, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, as the Chairperson.

The other members include Very Reverend Ama Afo-Blay, a former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), and Mr David Adu-Osei, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Mr Kofi Owusu, the Registrar of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, has been appointed as Secretary to the Committee.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in an address at the University's Council Chamber in Kumasi, said the Committee had been charged to investigate the incident and determine all circumstances, both immediate and remote, leading to the demonstration.

KNUST, the nation's premier science and technology tertiary institution, was on October 22, 2018, temporarily closed down when some aggrieved students went on a violent demonstration, destroying property worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The action, according to the student body, was in protest against what they alleged was persistent maltreatment meted out to them by the authorities.

The incident is believed to be the most violent protest ever embarked on by students of the University since 1966.

The Asantehene indicated that the Committee was expected to make recommendations necessary to help prevent such an occurrence in the future.

It was also critical to inform the authorities as to the way to go when confronted with such issues in order to maintain the managerial and academic integrity of the University.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu reminded stakeholders that it was the legislative concern of all universities to fulfil their mandate of nurturing leaders and not an indisciplined mob.

The committee should, therefore, strive to work in accordance with its terms of reference for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Nana Effah Apenteng, the Chairman of the KNUST Governing Council, assured of members fullest support to the Committee.

Justice Owusu, on her part, said the Committee was committed to discharging the duties entrusted to it with diligence and transparency.

She advised those who would be appearing before it to endeavour to furnish the members with all relevant information needed for the successful execution of their mandate.

Source: GNA