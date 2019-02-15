11 Kidnappers Arrested, 23 victims Rescued - Police

George Tweneboah, the Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has announced that the Police has rescued 23 victims of kidnapping out of the total number of 64 cases reported in 2018.

He stated that, out of the total number, 11 suspects were arrested, of which four were on remand while one of the kidnappers had been convicted and sentenced to a 10-year jail term.

However, Mr Tweneboah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said 28 cases reported were abduction, seven were missing persons, while the rest were rejected as untrue cases.

The Deputy Director of CID said this on Thursday in Accra at a media briefing on the security situation in the country.

Touching on the murder cases, ASP Tweneboah said investigations had commenced in all the reported cases, adding that, 'cold' cases may take some time to investigate due to its sensitivity nature.

He mentioned that prominent among them were the killings of Rev Dr David Nabegmado, a Pastor of Assemblies of God Church, Tema, Madam Josephine Asante Tandoh, the Marketing Manager of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, and Mr Divela Hussein Ahmed Suale, an undercover Journalist with Tiger PI.

Giving details about the murder of Madam Tandoh, the CID said Christian Agyei, a suspect and the deceased's house help and Amos Apreku, the driver of the deceased had been arrested to assist in investigations.

He said they were arraigned before court and remanded into police custody.

Touching on the late Suale, he said the Police had announced an incentive package for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Focusing on the Police measures to curb criminal cases, ASP Tweneboah said they had intensified cooperation with sister intelligence gathering security agencies to ensure security in the country.

He said the Police would continue with its public education drive to sensitize the public about security tips, urging the public to divulge any information that would help curb criminal activities.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, commended the Police service for the forum, saying that, the Armed Forces would collaborate with the police to maintain law and order in the country.

He backed the IGP in appealing to all political parties to denounce vigilante groups, since they are illegal and an affront to the country's democratic credentials. GNA

Source: GNA