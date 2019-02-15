Sekyere Afram Plains To Lead Cashew Production In Ghana

The Sekyere Afram Plains District Assembly has initiated of a district-wide project to encourage the mass cultivation of cashew. The scheme, intended to form an integral part of the Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD) programme of the Government, is geared towards positioning the District as Ghana's largest cashew producer in the next five years.

Mr Joseph Owusu, the District Chief Executive (DCE), told the Ghana News Agency at Drobonso that the Assembly, in collaboration with the District Directorate of Food and Agriculture, would distribute about 200,000 cashew seedlings to farmers free of charge this year.

He said the District had been demarcated into four zones — Drobonso, Anyinofi, Fumsua and Dawa and farmers in each zone would receive 50,000 cashew seedlings for planting.

Mr Owusu said the Assembly had bought into the 10-year cashew development plan, which was launched by the Government, and would work to ensure that farmers in the 106 communities in the District, touted as the bread basket of Ghana, benefited from the project.

He said about 80,000 cashew seedlings were distributed to the farmers last year and that 500,000 seedlings had been targeted to be distributed next year.

Nana Alfred Kwasi Nsiah, the District Director of Agriculture, praised the farmers for their active participation in the PERD so far and urged them to continue to cooperate with the extension officers to ensure increased yield.

He called on the youth to participate in the PFJ and PERD adding that it was the surest way to guaranteeing sustainable income for themselves and their families.

—GNA