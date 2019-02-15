Stop Inciting Religious Tension—Dormaa MCE Warns Media

Mr Iddrissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive cautions media practitioners particularly radio presenters to refrain from making unguarded pronouncements as they have the tendency to create religious tension and conflicts.

He urged the media to take a cue from the Rwanda genocide and the Montie 3 case and desist from inciting same.

Mr. Ouattara said media practitioners wield much influence on society and owed it an obligation to the state to promote national unity and cohesion to drive peace and development

Citing the recent attack of Prophet Owusu Bempah's church by a group of Muslim youth after the Prophet had predicted the death of the national Chief Imam, MCE, reiterated the need to guard jealously, preserve and foster the peaceful co-existence which had existed between Christians and Muslims to guarantee the liberties of individuals for accelerated development.

Mr Ouattara was speaking at his residence when interacting with some members of the local media in Dormaa-Ahenkro, the fourth in a series two years into his appointment as the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive.

The interaction provided an opportunity for the MCE and his team, and some constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Dormaa Central to tout their achievements, challenges and allow reporters to ask questions and offer suggestions on matters concerning development in the area.

He stated that a lot of progress was made on education in the rehabilitation of a number of schools in areas including Kosane, SDA, and completion and furnishing of a community-initiated school at Amasu, and a Kindergarten block funded and to be furnished by GETFund.

He said a set of furniture has been supplied to the Agyemang Badu Model School at doctor Ola and a Kindergarten and Primary School at Taforo and Antwirifo.

The MCE added that there were plans to commission new schools at Asenso Number Two, and Yawbofokrom to be fully furnished with desks answer well as put up a Kindergarten block at Amakyekrom.

"We were doing this with the needs of teachers in mind, "he added.

Mr Ouattara indicated that two investors have secured approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to start a gari and fertiliser processing plant under the one district one factory initiative.

"Under the one district one warehouse initiative, the warehouse facility is nearing completion at Atesikrom near magazine, the contractor was only left with roofing," he added.

He said under government's flagship programme Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) about 40,000 seedlings of cashew were supplied farmers last year, stressing arrangement is being made to supply 60,000 of such seedlings to farmers this year.

He added 400 streetlights were delivered by the Ministry of Energy and they have been installed at vantage positions in the Municipality to ensure security in the communities.

Mr Ouattara said the Assembly has written a proposal to the World Bank requesting for some funds under the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme to undertake some development projects in the area.

He said when the fund is accessed, they will tackle the rehabilitation of the Presbyterian Sakasaka Park, based on discussions the Assembly will have with the Church's leaders on the project.

"We have to ensure first the facility is litigation free, without which the World Bank may reduce the fund when there's an opportunity to access again next time," he added

Others include undertaking completing pavement works along principal streets of the Municipality, GPRTU Lorry Station, redesigning and construction of the Tuesday Market and dormitory blocks for the Salvation Army Senior High School.

He said under the five-year programme, the fund is expected to be accessed on yearly basis starting from 2019 and to 2024.

—GNA