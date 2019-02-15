Dominase Memi Chief Donates PA Systems To Kumasi Immigration

The Chief of Dominase Memi in the Ankasi Kwabre District, Nana Kofi Gyasi Ababio owner of Noble Kings Musical Instrumentals has presented a public addressing (PA) system to the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Kumasi.

According to Nana K. Gyasi Ababio, the items have been donated to the Command to assist in the numerous sensitization campaigns that the Public Relations Unit would be embarking on this year regarding irregular migration and the activities of the Immigration Service closer to the general public.

He said the donation was also to display his support for the Command and to encourage Officers and Men of the GIS to work diligently for the country.

Receiving the items, the Staff Officer, Superintendent William Essah on behalf of the Regional Commander said, the Command had put together a Communication Strategy aimed at organizing more educational and awareness programs adding that, the items had come at the appropriate time.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Dominase Memi for his benevolence.

Supt. Essah gave the assurance that the equipment would be put to good use and called on other stakeholders and institutions to emulate his initiative for the GIS to better fulfil its functions in the Region.

—GNA