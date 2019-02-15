AU Higher Education Summit In America: A Tool to Improve Tertiary Education In Africa

In an era powered by technology and globalization, higher education transcends national and continental boundaries. Curricula are designed to respond to international challenges, and instruction is conducted to suit the global market. These realities call for a multi-dimensional and inter-continental conversation on tertiary education from time to time.

It is for this reason that the CULTIVA International Education Solutions, in conjunction with African Union (AU), holds the first African Union Higher Education Summit at the Marriott Hotel, near the Washington-Dulles Airport, United States (US) on March 13-15, 2019.

The summit is expected to generate an avalanche of strategies to infuse global best practices on which higher learning institutions rely for an effective scholarship.

It is also designed to improve the visibility of the AU and to provide a platform for positive interactions among African and American universities, colleges, and other institutions of higher learning.

The summit aims at providing a platform for formulating and implementing strategic interventions that will chart growth initiatives and open future avenues for a strong and sustainable partnership, says CULTIVA.

Besides, it promises to delve into the reliance and sustainability of these interventions through institutionalization within the AU organization and corporate culture.

"The project builds upon previous projects of similar nature and global partnerships that have been formulated by CULTIVA", explains the International Education firm.

The summit, CULTIVA adds, is part of continental initiatives of the AU to revitalize and strengthen higher education and research in Africa.

Thematic areas of discussion include Joint Research Opportunities, Going Green, Advanced Academic Opportunities, and Building Productive Partnerships in the African and American academic fraternity.

Others are Addressing Public Health Needs, Sensitivity to Cultural Needs, and International Accreditation of programs to elevate the African continent to another level of scholarly excellence.

An educationist describes the summit as a tool to improve teaching, learning, and research at the tertiary level on the African continent.

He, therefore, calls on academic institutions, education trust funds, civil society organizations, and individuals interested in the intellectual development of the youth to attend.