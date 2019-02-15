Keta Nursing And Midwifery Training College TESCON Gets Support

As part of efforts to prepare and equip the youth of NPP towards election 2020, and to the fulfill a promise made to the student group, the youth wing of NPP-USA, on Valentine's Day, Thursday February 14, 2019, donated a brand new laptop to the leadership of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), Keta Nursing and Midwifery College branch.

The Youth Organizer of the branch, Mr. Edward Adade, presented the laptop to the Vice President of the student group, Gabriel Tetteh, at his residence in Accra.

Mr. Adade encouraged them to put the computer to good use and also keep the fire burning. He also encouraged them to take their studies seriously even as they work for the party.

NPP-USA Youth wing has plans to adopt several TESCON branches in Ghana.

Additionally, it also plans to inaugurate TESCON Chapters in various universities and colleges across the United States of America.