Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Double Track Teachers Threaten Demo Over Unpaid Salaries

By Deborah Asantewaah Sarfo
Double Track Teachers Threaten Demo Over Unpaid Salaries

Members of the Coalition of Double Track Teachers (CDTT), have vowed to hit the streets to demand for their salary arrears.

In the letter signed by the general Secretary of the Coalition, Isaac Kobina Ansah, the members of CDTT indicated that the government after posting them to several institutions in some parts of the country has not given them salary for the past four months.

According to the coalition, teachers who were posted to some areas they termed as “alien” are having enormous challenges in connection with their accommodation, transportation and feeding issues.

"With these challenges, the press release states that, members of the coalition are “unable to meet family responsibilities, ” the group stressed.

The coalition also bemoan the act of silence on the part of the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) describing it as “heart-breaking”.

The group has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in their current condition.

Deborah Asantewaah Sarfo
Deborah Asantewaah Sarfo News Reporter
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
The Concept Of Honorary Consuls With Hon. Ghassan Antoine Yared
Blood-Stained Nightie Found In J.B. Danquah’s Room– Ken Agyapong Reveals
Maurice Ampaw Dares EOCO To Come For His Menzgold Car
Akweteyman: EPA Orders Candy Factory To Suspend Operations
TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong 'Eats Humble Pie'

9 hours ago

Go And Sin No More – Speaker To loudmouth Ken Agyapong

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line