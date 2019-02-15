Double Track Teachers Threaten Demo Over Unpaid Salaries

Members of the Coalition of Double Track Teachers (CDTT), have vowed to hit the streets to demand for their salary arrears.

In the letter signed by the general Secretary of the Coalition, Isaac Kobina Ansah, the members of CDTT indicated that the government after posting them to several institutions in some parts of the country has not given them salary for the past four months.

According to the coalition, teachers who were posted to some areas they termed as “alien” are having enormous challenges in connection with their accommodation, transportation and feeding issues.

"With these challenges, the press release states that, members of the coalition are “unable to meet family responsibilities, ” the group stressed.

The coalition also bemoan the act of silence on the part of the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) describing it as “heart-breaking”.

The group has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in their current condition.