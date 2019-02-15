Blood-Stained Nightie Found In J.B. Danquah’s Room– Ken Agyapong Reveals

The reprimanded Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that a blood stained nightie belonging to a lady was found at the scene where late MP Joseph Boakye Danquah was killed three years ago.

He made the allegations in an interview with UTV .

Mr. Agyapong claimed to have been invited to the crime scene by the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

He said at the scene, he saw a lady’s wear soaked with blood.

The MP was of the view that if the owner of the stained nightie can be found, then it would be easier to uncover who was behind the late J.B. Danquah’s murder.

It is unclear what Mr. Agyapong is trying to arrive at, especially at a time he is part of seven other persons the wife of the late MP, Ivy Heward-Mills, has sued.

Ms. Heward-Mills, who recently accused some CID officials probing her late husband’s murder case of sexually harassing her, sued Mr. Agyapong, who himself is a subject murder investigation, for accusing her of having sexual affair with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

But in spite of the lawsuit, Mr. Agyapong said he will continue to ‘dig’ into the circumstances leading to the murder of the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP at East Legon in Accra.

—Daily Guide