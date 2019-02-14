Promote Productive Agriculture To Ensure A Hunger-Free Nation—UN

Resident Coordinator for the United Nations in Ghana Sylvia Lopez Ekra is calling on Civil Society Organizations in Ghana to promotes productive agriculture which will help drive sustainable industrialization and help ensure a hunger and malnutrition free nation and generate decent jobs that expand opportunities for inclusive economic growth.

The Resident Coordinator believes that inclusive governance strengthens the transparency and accountability of institutions at all levels which protect the rights of all Ghanaians.

Sylvia Lopez Ekra made this disclosure during the Annual General Meeting of the Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs here in Accra. The Annual General Meeting was organized by Ghana Civil Society Organization's platform on SDGs to report on 2018 and plans for 2019. "The UN maintains that the SDGs are a shared agenda.

This means that the level of engagement with varied groups of society will determine the extent to which we make progress. It will depend on how well we all CSOs, the private sector, the public sector and development partners engage to address our shared vision of humanity" she said.

She indicated that the UN is in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, with civil society, and with the private sector for sustainable economic, social and environmental development, peace and democracy, and human rights. Adding that their 5-year strategic framework, signed by the UN and the Government of Ghana, sets out four strategic Results Areas that are closely aligned to the 2030 Agenda, namely Prosperity, People, Planet, Peace, and Partnerships.

"At the national level, CSOs play a crucial role in translating global agendas into national priorities. It is through the CSOs that the voices of the people on the ground are heard; It is through the CSOs that national priorities are transmitted to the people; and CSOs play a critical role working with governments in implementing their agenda, delivering services, generating research and data, holding duty bearers accountable and advocating for change" the Resident Coordinator added.

Sylvia Lopez Ekra revealed that the United Nations will depend on CSOs to signal them to remain on track as they all work towards the realization of the SDGs.

On his part Chairman for the Ghana Civil Society Organizations platform on SDGs, Mr. George Osei-Bimpeh indicted "It is time to rethink how we grow, share and consume our food. If done right, agriculture, forestry and fisheries can provide nutritious food for all and generate decent incomes while supporting people in rural areas and protecting the environment".

Also present at the Annual General Meeting were representatives from the Ghana Statistical Service, NDPC, Private Enterprise Federation, WaterAid, GIZ, World Vision, Care, AGRA, HFFG, and Alliance for Science Ghana.