Ken Agyapong 'Eats Humble Pie'

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Ken Agyapong has apologized to Parliament for insulting the House. The MP admitted saying Parliament is cheap but denied describing the House as useless.

The MP apologized when Parliament met today to vote on the appropriate sanctions to be meted out to him, after he was found guilty of contempt of Parliament by the Privileges Committee.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye subsequently reprimanded Kennedy Agyapong.

The committee report recommended a reprimand or suspension of Kennedy Agyapong for the rest of the session of Parliament.

Mr. Agyapong was found guilty of contempt for using words that connote that Parliament is “cheap” and “useless.”

The committee's report said it did not consider expulsion as a punishment for Kennedy Agyapong because he had already apologised stating that: “The Committee was however in favour of either a reprimand or a suspension after extensive deliberations.”

The report said there was a split ballot when a vote was cast as to whether the MP should be reprimanded or suspended.

MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, who dragged Mr. Agyepong before the Privileges Committee over that matter, has another impending case against the MP, in which he accused him of inciting violence against the slain Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

According to him, that conduct was also in contempt of the House.