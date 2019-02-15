6-Unit Fully Furnished Classroom Inaugurated At Yawhima SDA JHS

The Member of Parliament for the Sunyani East constituency and Majority Chief Whip, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh has commissioned a fully furnished 6-unit classroom with library facility at Yawhima in the Sunyani Municipality.

At a short ceremony to outdoor the project, the Headmaster of the School, Mr. Joseph Arkosah, welcomed the MP and his entourage and expressed his appreciation on behalf of the SDA Church, the school and the PTA for the decision by the MP to construct the building.

He said the school is fast developing and has increased in numbers.

"The projects have therefore come at the right time to help contain such numbers", he added.

The Headmaster assured the MP that the school will ensure adequate maintenance of the building and make sure it is used for the purpose meant.

The Municipal Education Director, Mrs. Theresa Kyere Boakye, who was present at the ceremony admonished the students and the administration to ensure regular maintenance of the building.

She further urged them to ensure the environment is kept clean at all times.

Mrs. Boakye said her office has also benefitted from the good works of the MP and called on him to continue his good works for the Municipality.

Honourable Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh in his address indicated that Education is paramount to the growth of the country which is why the Nana Akufo-Addo government has introduced the Free SHS to help reduce the burden of parents.

He said quality education is key and said if teachers and students are provided with the serene environment they can deliver for the betterment of the country.

He advised the pupils to focus on their education to be able to benefit from the free SHS policy of the Akufo-Addo led government.

He entreated the school administration to maintain the building by regularly painting it to keep it neat and strong at all times.

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh in his response to complaints by his constituent about the bad road network, he said communities like Baakoniaba, Penkwase, Kotokrom and Abesim will soon be asphalted as captured in the 2019 budget.

He said the NPP government is on course to deliver all the promises made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 elections. He disclosed that the school building project is under the government’s 1million per constituency initiative.

The chief of Yawhima, Nana Ansu Ababio who was at the ceremony also used the opportunity to thank the MP for addressing one of the biggest challenges in his community.

He said 10 seater toilet project with a biodigester being built by the MP will go a long way to solve the problem of walking a long distance to look for a place of convenience.

Nana Ansu Ababio was full of praise for the MP for solving the problem of water shortage in the community by providing them with a borehole.

According to him, "the only problem now is the New Dormaa road which has been the greatest worry to people living in the communities on that stretch of the road".

He, therefore, pleaded with the MP to implore the government to fast track the construction which has been left for almost a decade.