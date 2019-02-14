CID Records 64 Kidnap Cases In 2018

A total of 64 kidnappings were reported in 2018, according to a report put together by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

COD added that 23 of the cases were true while 28 of turned out to be cases of abduction.

This was made known to the media in a presentation by the Deputy Director-General of the CID, ACP George Tweneboah Sasraku II on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

ACP Tweneboah said 7 out of the 64 cases had to do with missing persons while 6 were untrue.

The Deputy Director-General of the CID in his presentation said, in the year under review, 11 suspected kidnappers were arrested, out of which four are currently on remand.

He said one kidnapper has however been convicted and sentenced to a ten-year jail term.

He noted that 23 of the victims have also been either found or rescued.

ACP Tweneboah also gave the regional breakdown of the 64 reported kidnap cases.

Greater Accra recorded the highest number of reported cases with 29 while the Northern Region recorded no case.

The Deputy CID Director-General also used the opportunity to brief the media on other crime trends in the country, including murder.

Kidnap fears surge

Ghanaians have raised concerns over some recent kidnapping cases in the country.

The Police are currently under pressure to rescue some three girls who were kidnapped in the Western Region.

The only suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, escaped while in police custody but was subsequently re-arrested at Nkroful near Takarodi.

He had confessed that his escape was aided by an officer of the CID and two of his friends.

ACP Tweneboah said the lead suspect in the case “has mentioned one John Nweke as the one keeping the girls.”

He however assured that “the CID is working with “the CID is working with the BNI and the general public especially the media on these kidnap investigations.”

–citinewsroom