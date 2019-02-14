I Won’t Resign – IGP To Critics

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, says he will not resign.

He came under pressure to resign following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings that left six injured.

But he told journalists earlier today at a news conference that would not resign.

According to him, “I don't think my resignation will stall any investigation being carried out by the Short Commission.”

Responding to questions as to whether the appointment of an IGP should be done by an independent organ instead of the President of the Republic I was appointed by the president. My appointment is entrenched in the constitution.”

Warning

The IGP has, therefore, warned the leadership of the various political parties that he would deal ruthlessly with any of their supporters engaging in political vigilantism.

“The police will not tolerate any form of political violence,” he said.

The shootings took place on January 31, 2019, at La-Bawaleshie during the elections won by NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

A three-member Commission of Inquiry chaired by Justice Emile Short has been set up to probe the shootings and the Commission started its public hearings today at the Osu Castle.

—Daily Guide