International Organizations Hail Govt Bar Code System On Fertilizers

Some international developments organizations have hailed government's introduction of bar code system on subsidize fertilizers in the country.

According to them, this new system would cut down on corruption; improve farm productivity and the economy at large, which would have a ripple effect on food security, currency stability through import substitution.

The Ministry of Agriculture, (MOFA), has been highly commended for the introduction of this bar code system as a move to show accountability and also reduce misappropriation of the nation resources.

MOFA has been the base of industrialization in the country which should be supported by government to achieve the desire results for the country.

Agriculture experts say, MOFA and the Planting for Food and Jobs should be the critical focus for the government, since it promotes affordable food for the children under the free SHS, good source of raw material for one district one factory and also support the country's balance of payment through import substitution.

If the expected support from the government comes, it means the country would record another food basket surplus as it happened last year.

MOFA introduced a new electronic coding and traceable in a bid to monitor government's fertilizer subsidy programme and farming inputs for farmers.

The new service requires every farmer who wants to benefit from the subsidy have to be biometrically registered but for farmers who have already registered can have access to purchase the fertilizer.

Before any purchase is made an agent at the retail shop would take the finger print of the farmer and match it with the code on the bag of the fertilizer.

The code identifies region, district zone, fertilizer type, source, distributor and details of the retailer. It will be able to track all fertilizer bags and inputs from suppliers all the way to end user which is the farmer.

The new technology is expected to eliminate fertilizer smuggling in the country, as subsidize fertilizers would now have a special code like the tax stamp introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

This traceability technique is the most affordable off-net and real-time technology to improve the service and deliver a value for money platform. Retailers will be given a set of scannable codes to label their inputs based on quantity of allocation.

This new highly efficiency and traceable fertilizer subsidy management system is to ensure that farmers who have registered biometrically benefit from the fertilizer subsidy by the government.

MoFA is currently deploying about 2600 agents to all fertilizer retail shops in the country to register farmer biometrically.