FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
59 minutes ago | Politics

SWAT Team Not Responsible For Gun Shoots At Ayawaso By-Election - Kan-Dapaah

By Modern Ghana
Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah
National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah has said members of the SWAT team who were deployed to La Bawaleshie on January 31, 2019, did not shoot at anyone.

According to him, the leader of the team reported that one person sustained “gunshot wounds” but insisted they were not responsible.

The Minister said the commander was convinced “that shot did not come from them but probably, from within the compound [of NDC parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Brempong].”

Responding to questions at the Emile Short Commission tasked to investigate the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election Thursday, Mr. Kan-Dapaah said, “They [SWAT team] do not even remember seeing any such person on the ground and that the person shot came from that compound.”

Just hours into the by-election at the La Bawalashie Presby polling station, shots were fired at the location.

Photos obtained by Myjoyonline.com showing blood stains and bullet holes on the ground.

According to Joy News’ Roland Walker, several dozen security details wearing black masks and shirts labelled NSC (National Security Council) stormed inside the polling station and began firing shots.

The shooting lasted 20 minutes, he said. Police intervened as the personnel attacked what is believed to be NDC activists.

The Police Administration has so far taken statements from 16 victims of the shooting incident.

“My information is that when they left that polling station, they all rushed into this house that was under surveillance. When the SWAT team later attempted to go closer to the house, the inmates started pelting them with stones,” Kan Dapaah told the Commission.

He added that: “Later, they [SWAT team] also said they heard gunshots coming from within the compound of the house. Our boys then gave warning shots which they tell me did not hit anybody.

“But obviously, I await the end of the investigations to find out exactly what happened and how many shots they fired and whether it did hit anybody,” he said.

Listen to him:

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

Politics
