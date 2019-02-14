Advise 'Violent' Akufo-Addo Before You Condemn Mahama - Nketiah To Peace Council

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito has admonished the National Peace Council to use its energy to advise President Akufo-Addo over the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections violence.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah who was speaking on Radio XYZ on Wednesday noted that the dastardly January 31 attack on innocent Ghanaians by hoodlums of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the by-elections has shown that Akufo-Addo glorifies violence and stressed that the Peace Council needs to caution him against "state-sponsored terrorism" and not former president John Mahama who is a peace loving person.

His comments come after the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante called on former President John Dramani Mahama to apologize to Ghanaians over his "boot for boot" comment barely two weeks ago.

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the Peace Council

Following a shooting incident at Ayawaso West Wuogon that got at least 6 NDC supporters hospitalized, Mr Mahama, who had cut short his Volta Region tour and rushed to see the victims at the 37 Military Hospital, warned that the NDC would match the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot for boot with violence in the 2020 polls if they did not stop assaulting his party members.

The suspected NPP thugs were seen with official police vehicles

But the Peace Council chairman condemned the comments and said the statement was capable of inflaming passions and also causing chaos.

He said on Accra-based Class FM that: “If he said that, I would want to say that President Mahama, with all humility, I will plead with him to apologize to the nation. In making that statement, he has really created fear in the hearts of people.."

But General Mosquito disagrees with the Peace Council. To him, Mr. Mahama did not err because it was his party that was victimized.

“The Peace Council is dealing with the systems of the sickness instead of the causes,” he told Mugabe Maase while stating his position that "Every statement NDC has made over the violence is conditional...and you know self-preservation is the first law of nature."

"If any pastor condemns what we have said, that man of God should help us to tell the government to allow the security agencies to work in the interest of the people and not to terrorize them,” he stated.

He said the warning would not have come if the NPP government had shown leadership and called its thugs to order, adding that Mr. Mahama cannot be blamed if Akufo-Addo has shown he is violent.

The NDC chief scribe also explained that Bryan Acheampong, a Minister of State in charge of National Security had already taken responsibility of the masked hooligans who were in police vehicles and clad in Police and National Security uniform.

“This means the president was aware of their acts. I will blame president Akufo-Addo because he appointed the violent Bryan Acheampong.

“the Violence that characterized the election at Ayawaso West Wuogon was different from what we have ever seen in this country… This is not comparable to any other thing that has ever happened in this country. It is akin to Boko Haram. This is how Boko Haram started but if we are not careful it will escalate into something else," he said as he told the Peace Council to tackle the source of the violence which he called the cause of the "sickness" rather than NDC's reaction which he likened to the symptoms of a disease."