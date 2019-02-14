NDC Elections: Martin Amidu Can’t Vote - Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has disclosed that Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General and now Special Prosecutor in the NPP government cannot vote in any of the NDC’s internal elections.

Speaking on Inside Politics hosted by Mugabe Maase on Radio XYZ 93.1 on Wednesday, the NDC chief scribe said the party had put things in place towards their flagbearer primary scheduled to take place on February 23, 2019.

However, highlighting on the guidelines of the election, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah noted that although former appointees could vote per the NDC constitution, Mr. Martin Amidu is exempted from the upcoming flagbearer election.

Asked why the former NDC appointee cannot exercise his franchise, he said: “Martin Amidu said from the day he was appointed by the government that he had resigned so he can’t take part.”

Explaining further, he said although Amidu had been in the party for a long time, the fact that the Special Prosecutor announced that he is no longer with the NDC, it bars him from voting in all internal elections of the party.

“The fact that he has been a cadre and a former Minister does not give him that chance,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo swore in Mr. Amidu was sworn in as the Special Prosecutor on 23 February 2018 at the Jubilee House in the presence of the Vice President, Chief of Staff, Attorney General, and other government officials.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice from January 2011 till January 2012 under the late President Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills.

He was a Deputy Attorney-General for about the last four years of the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

After civilian rule was established in the Fourth Republic in January 1993, he continued to serve in the government of Jerry Rawlings as Deputy Attorney-General. He did this for both terms which lasted eight years.

Mr. Amidu was the running mate of John Atta Mills in the December 2000 presidential elections which the NDC lost to President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In January 2010, President Mills appointed him as the Minister for Interior.