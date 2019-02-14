Do Foreign Powers Like The Docile Attitude Of African Leaders?

It’s not a hidden fact that the US government loves to acknowledge the fact that many governments fear America around the world and wouldn’t dare to challenge them in whatever they do, including every crime they commit. If really that’s what they think then it’s just a dream of illusion. Man fears snake, yet the snake fears fire.

As a matter of fact, 95% of those who really fear the US government originate from the continent of Africa. This is one of the reasons despite the richness of Africa, the continent is still crawling like a baby learning how to move around. Africa would have been more successful if we have leaders strong as Muammar Qaddafi of Libya.

His toughness made a desert paradise and economically better than Europe and America. Therefore, many are confident to say that the US government wasn’t only jealous about the success of Qaddafi as an African leader but also scared of him. The reason they tricked him to give up his nuclear project and when he did that, he was later attacked and killed by the US government under Obama.

Last year, November 23, 2018, I posted an article captioned “How Twice Obama Betrayed Africa And Had Qaddafi Killed,” on ModernGhana news site, then I posted the same article on an Italian news website on February 13, 2019, since I speak and write the Italian language.

Just today, I received a message that I have some comments, thus; I went straight to the website to see what the messages were about and one particularly caught my attention, it reads: Interessante, scritto magistralmente e pieno di verità. Pieno di spunti che devono essere monito per il futuro della sinistra americana. Complimenti. Spero lo leggano in molti e soprattutto capiscano cosa dici e come lo dici. https://bit.ly/2USjebM

Italians never fear anyone in this world. It is a country with the cruelest clandestine organizations such as the Mafia, Ndrangheta, and the Camorra, yet this person sent me a message of fear for my life with advice. The English version of the message reads: “Interesting, written masterfully and full of truth. Full of ideas that must be a warning for the future of the American leftist. Congratulations. I hope they read it in many and above all understand what you say and how you say it.”

I quickly realized and know for ages that fear within African leaders of getting punished or killed by the US government, like what they did to Qaddafi, is what has silenced them to allow the US government to commit every crime, including Aids and Ebola on African soil without a word with impunity. The advice the unknown person gave me is enough to know that the US government terrorizes and kills people standing for the truth.

This one of the reasons Kim Jong Un wouldn’t kowtow for the US government because he knows the kind of criminal government the US government is, yet many didn’t understand his actions and when America knew how dangerous the North Korean leader is, Trump quickly signed a peace agreement with him last year in Malaysia.

America has caused much suffering to people in this world yet hypocritically speaks about the abuse of human rights. There is a time for everything this is what I believe and in life, it’s better to die in truth than lies and hypocrisy. It is obvious that foreign powers like the docile attitude of African leaders in order to control them and manipulate our economy but no one controls me.

I will never live in fear because of the US government or writing an article that America is responsible for Aids and Ebola in Africa. This is what they love to see that's the reason Africa has never ever been a successful continent despite how rich this continent is.

The fact that our leaders are scared of the US government is even a curse to them because their cowardliness has attributed to the suffering of innocent Africans. Go to Sierra Leone, Guinea, Congo, and Liberia, they are still struggling to build their lives after the Ebola epidemic, while in God which America trusts, they say that bats are responsible for Ebola.

In order to be successful with their crimes, they appoint African heads such as Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to head the World Health Organization. How long can this go on if we want Africa to be a successful continent?

That’s the reason I don’t fear to talk about the crimes of the US government and I will continue till the time I will go down into my grave in truth. The world is changing rapidly, there will be a time Africa will go under real leaders and the continent will grow.