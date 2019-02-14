'Boot 4 Boot' And 'All Die be Die' Demo To Hit Police Over Kidnapped Girls

Families of the three kidnapped girls in the Western Region, together with traditional authorities and residents of Diabena and Kansawurodo have threatened to embark on a demonstration in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis dubbed “boot 4 boot” and “all-die-be-die” should the state fail to rescue their daughters before Monday.

Michael Grant Hayford who spoke on behalf of the community said they wouldn't need any protection from any security agency for this demonstration.

At a press conference, Thursday called for this purpose, the communities said previous assurances by the police to find the kidnapped girls have not worked.

Last year Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, and Priscilla Mintabiah-Korankyie, 15, were allegedly kidnapped and have since not been found.

Accusing the policy of pussyfooting, the communities further asserted that the police would have prioritized this investigation and possibly made great progress if those affected by the kidnapping were members of the government or some officials of the state.

Therefore they are calling on the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo to intervene to avert the intended demonstration.

Speaking to Joy News, Queen mother of Diabena Nana Aba Essoun says they are running out of patience.

In a separate development, the Deputy Director General of CID, ACP George Tweneboah says the prime suspect, Samuel Udoetuk, who is in police custody, has mentioned one John Nweke, as the person keeping the missing girls.

This came to light during a press conference by the police administration to update the public on recent security concerns in the country.

Source: Joy News