Ghana Gov’t To Face UN Environment Assembly Over Atewa Bauxite Mining

World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) Sustainability Centre and its partner A Rocha Ghana have indicated their readiness to report Ghana government to the United Nations Environment Assembly over its decision to undertake large scale bauxite mining in the Atewa Forest Reserve.

According to the Director of World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) Sustainability Centre, Mr. Matthias Boehning, the issue would feature prominently at the 4th United Nations Environment Assembly which takes place in March 2019 at Nairobi, Kenya.

Mr. Matthias Boehning at a Press briefing in Accra, says Ghana plays an important role in the United Nations Environment Assembly and “we will have representatives of the Ghanaian government also taking part in the 4th UN Environment Assembly and we will make sure together with our partner, A Rocha Ghana to let the world know that Ghanaians and people from other countries care about creation and care about the protection of the Atewa forest”.

Here in Ghana, the World Evangelical Alliance Sustainability Centre is partnering with A Rocha Ghana to empower churches, groups and other faith-based actors to take a leading role in conservation and environmental stewardship among others.

Mr. Matthias Boehning who is also the Permanent Representative of WEA Sustainability Centre to the UN in Bonn, Germany, said turning the Atewa forest into a big scale bauxite mining site would pose serious threat to the lives of the people and the environment.

He charged all faith-based organisations and believers in Ghana and other countries to speak out against the destruction of the Atewa forest reserve.

He further charged “the general public and religious organizations to mobilise support for the protection and preservation of Atewa forest which is one of the most important forest reserves in biological terms but remains largely unprotected”.

Mr. Boehning said that there is a huge hydrological importance to Atewa forest and it is recognized internationally.

He called on Ghanaian Government to exempt the Atewa forest from the bauxite plan and bring it upon the green pathway.

About the 4th United Nations Environment Assembly

