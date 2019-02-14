Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Politics

By-Election Violence: Vehicles Used By Hooded Security Officers Not From Police - Minister

By Modern Ghana
Masked men said to be from police SWAT team
The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery says police branded vehicles used during violence at the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election are not the property of the police service.

He told the Commission of Inquiry looking into the violence, this is information passed on to him by the Inspector General of Police David Asante Apietu .

The minister said although the police service is in charge of internal security, masked operatives active during the violence were not police officers.

The comments add to growing concerns that the police were not in control when violence erupted in the by-election held 31st January 2019.

It was the minister of state in charge of National Security Bryan Acheampong who admitted the masked operatives and men wearing NSC branded T-Shirts were national security operatives deployed by him.

At least six persons were injured and hospitalised following the activities of these operatives.

Photo: Former President John Mahama and his former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah visited a victim of the violence

Many believe the men were part of a pro-government vigilante group Invincible Forces that has gained notoriety for politically-motivated violence and thuggery.

The President has had cause to admit, these groups have caused his government embarrassment.

Source: Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Politics
