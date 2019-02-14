Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Opinion | Feb 14, 2019

If M.anifest Were An Atheist

By Rex Krampa
Photo Credit: Music In Africa

'People like to be right more than they like doing right,’ M.anifest pointed out in a recent tweet.

Was he, in anyway, right by saying this?
I'd like to think so. If that's the case, then he too likes to be right! So why does his above statement exclude him? That is, people like to be right more than they like doing right. Notice how he didn't say we like to be right more than we like doing right. He excludes himself in order to make his statement.

It seems to me that we like to exclude ourselves (from many realities) more than include ourselves. This is evident not only in this statement by M.anifest but with many atheists I've looked at. They make many claims which when looked at do not include them.

Richard Dawkins, an atheist, for one suggests that there's no moral good nor evil. All we have at the bottom of morality is people dancing to their DNA. When the time came for his view of morality to be tested on himself, he failed drastically. He thought he could make such claims without having to live with it. I think it was Vince Vitale who said, ‘atheism is not livable.’

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa, © 2019

