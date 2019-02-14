Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
39 minutes ago

Ghana Airport Company To Tighten Measures To Fight Corruption At Airport

Modern Ghana
The acting Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has given assurance that his outfit is going to tighten measures to end the era of officials extorting monies from travelers at the Airport. This follows a recent report on how some custom, immigration officers and other workers at the airport were begging for money from passengers.

Acting Managing Director of the GACL, Yaw Kwakwa said although their systems have failed in the past, they are going to ensure such malpractices end.

He said, “You can put in processes to check certain activities, however, before long you realize that those structures are not working. But I can assure you that we are tightening our processes and structures to arrest this issue for that behaviour at the airport to cease.”

The Board chair for the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Oboshie Sai Coffie also impressed the commitment of the Ghana Airports Company Limited to make sure that passengers using the airport enjoy their experience.

She said the staff was being given adequate training to ensure they deliver the best customer service to passengers.

She called on the public to report any malpractice by officers at the airport. She said ” the public also has a role to play, we want them to become citizens and not spectators to report if they see anything wrong and correct people when they go wrong and together we can make sure that we have one of the best airports on the continent.

The MD for the Ghana Airports Company Ltd also assured the management was going to continue to provide safety and security at the nation's airports in line with the vision of making Ghana an aviation hub.

Source: JoyBusiness

Business & Finance
