Kumasi: Gas Tanker Topples At Krofrom Amid Panic Of Explosion

A gas tanker has toppled over and fell into a ditch on the Krofrom–CPC highway in the Kumasi Metropolis. Reports suggest that inhabitants and motorists for fear of an explosion are evacuating the area.

The tanker, believed to have fallen on its side at the highly populated residential area on Thursday dawn, was unattended to as at 10:00am, causing heavy vehicular on that busy highway.

According to OTEC NEWS’ Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, residents and motorists plying on the road have raised concerns over a possible explosion, and have therefore warned and guided against naked fire in the area.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known but it’s been speculated that the driver was sleeping, according to the residents who rushed to the scene when it veered from the road.

Speaking to Otec News, the residents were in fear that a gas explosion disaster that occurred last year may repeat itself.

“Electricity power to the area has been cut off. An announcement has also been made restricting the public, food vendors and those who use naked fire to do business to stay away from the scene,” Owusu Achiaw reported.

Meanwhile, the officials of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), who visited the scene, did nothing to salvage the situation but instead, called for assistance from Accra.