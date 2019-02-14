Ashaiman: Man Kills Girlfriend Over Slippers

A 39-YEAR-OLD man at Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, has allegedly killed his girlfriend following an argument over a pair of slippers.

The culprit, Michael Gaewoanu Asem, a carpenter, reportedly strangled the deceased, Adwoa Serwah, a trader, to death over the slippers he supposedly bought for another female.

The lifeless body of the deceased who resides at Ashaiman Newtown has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue, awaiting an autopsy.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Chief Superintendent Adamu Seidu, Crime Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, explained that on February 9, the deceased visited the suspect at his residence at Official Town.

According to the crime officer, when they were together, the deceased spotted a pair of brand new female slippers in the room and questioned whether it was for her.

He said that the suspect responded in the negative and told the deceased the slippers rather belonged to his supposed former girlfriend.

Out of jealousy, a misunderstanding ensued between them which later led to a fight. The suspect claims the deceased used a kitchen stool to hit his head but he managed to overpower her and strangled her to death, according to Chief Superintendent Seidu.

He continued that upon noticing he had committed murder, the suspect allegedly picked the corpse and deposited it behind a house in the same vicinity.

The crime officer stated that the corpse was later identified by some residents who informed the police, and it was conveyed away for preservation and further investigation. He indicated that while the investigation was ongoing, police picked intelligence which led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to him, the suspect has however confessed to the crime and has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

