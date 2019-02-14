Ghana Police Gets Financial Support From Japan

The Japanese Government is providing Ghana a grant of 300 million Japanese Yen (2.7 million dollars) to procure more vehicles and communication gadgets for the Ghana Police Service to boost its operations and ensure security for nationals and investors. The grants would allow Ghana to purchase close to 100 vehicles and surveillance cars, radio systems and other communication equipment for the Police Service.

The two countries, therefore, signed and exchanged notes for the Grants Aid, which falls under Japan's 'Economic and Social Development Programme,' formerly 'Non-Project Grants Aid.'

It was initiated in 1987 by Japan in response to Ghana's request to assist in efforts to enhance the economic and social development of the country.

Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr Tsutomu Himeno, the Japanese Ambassador, signed for Ghana and Japan respectively, while Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police, witnessed the signing at a short ceremony in Accra on Wednesday.

Ms. Botchwey commended Japan for demonstrating support for Ghana's socio-economic development in various sectors over the years.

She said the grants would, among other things, provide the Ghana Police Service with the 'much-needed communication gadgets and vehicles to complement the efforts of the Government of Ghana to transform and retool the Service.'

The grant would undoubtedly help position the Police to discharge their duties effectively, the Foreign Minister said.

Mr. Himeno expressed the hope that the equipment would be used to 'maintain Ghanaian security' and contribute to strengthening the Police agenda of a transformational programme designed to building a world-class Police Service.

He said aside from the current grant, Japan had assisted Ghana in the field of security in diverse ways including the training of police officials in Japan at a cost of 629,000 dollars, and the granting of two security boats totalling 53, 450 dollars, through the UNODC in July 2018.

'Japan will continue to engage the relevant authorities to help solve security concerns in Ghana,' the Ambassador said.

Mr. Dery, on his part, said because 'Japanese cars are very good and versatile, Ghana is looking forward to receiving the vehicles soon to enhance the work of the police.'

He said the communication equipment would also assist in the checking of crime, especially armed robbery, on all the highways and be able to communicate with the people at any location in the country.

He reiterated the Government's commitment to maintaining security and ensuring that the citizens felt safe, and said the government had recently committed more funds to retool the Police Service.

The Interior Minister gave the assurance that the Government would ensure the country remained the oasis of peace in Africa, saying; 'We will deal with security decisively'.

He, however, urged the citizens to freely hint the police with any available security information so they could act promptly to safeguard the peace of the nation.

Source: GNA