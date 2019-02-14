Palm Wine Seller Caged For Raping 80 Year-Old Woman

A 54-year old man who allegedly had sex with an intoxicated 80-year-old woman at Patrensah in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality has been remanded into prison custody by the Konongo Magistrate Court.

Kwaku Manu, a palm wine seller, is said to have taken advantage of the old woman whom he had escorted home after she had gotten herself drunk with some of the local alcoholic drink he was selling.

His plea was not taken and would be back in the Court on February 19.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwa, told the Court presided over by Ms. Joyce Bamfo that the incident happened on February 6.

He said the complainant on the said day bought some palm wine from the accused and after taking it, became intoxicated.

Inspector Peasah Darkwa explained that the suspect hired a taxi and took the complainant to her house.

He said the accused then took advantage of the absence of the other tenants and forcibly had sex with the old woman in her room.

Mr Peasah said in the process, the helpless old woman started screaming and asked the accused to stop but he would not.

The Prosecution said minutes later, one of the complainant's daughters who is a witness in the case, came home, attracted by the screams of her mother rushed into her room.

He said she opened the door and saw the accused right on top of her mother having sexual intercourse with her.

The Prosecution said the daughter immediately stepped out and locked the door from outside.

He said she raised alarm, attracting other witnesses to the scene and reported the case to the police station, which was about 100 meters away.

The Prosecution said when the door was opened upon the arrival of the police the accused was found in the room in the company of the old woman and was arrested.

He said the complainant was issued a medical report form to attend hospital accompanied by a police officer and a witness and the form was returned endorsed by a medical officer.

Source: GNA