GIS Open Investigation Into Attack On It's Officers By Nigerian Immigrants

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | General News

By Modern Ghana
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has stated that an investigation has opened into the attack on some of its officers at Kasoa by persons some Nigerian immigrants.

Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako Atta said a committee has been set up to probe the matter.

He said the GIS will not “sit idle for this to go unanswered.”

A video showing immigration officials under attack went viral on social media this week.

The incident happened at Budumburam at Kasoa in the Central Region where at least five officials are seen in an official vehicle in a neighbourhood of foreign nationals mainly Nigerians.

The aggressive foreigners who were uncomfortable at the presence of these officials can be heard hurling insults and invectives at the Ghanaian officers, calling the Ghanaian officials thieves.

The vehicle of the immigration officers was locked with cement blocks and wooden crates.

Source:Myjoyonline.com

