Review Bride Price To Encourage Many To Marry - Bishop

Most Reverend Emmanuel Fianu SVD, Bishop of the Ho Diocese, Catholic Church has appealed to chiefs and traditional leaders to reconsider reviewing bride price to encourage many to enter into matrimony. He said the bride price, some of which were ostentatious, had become an obstacle to many young couple who would want to settle with their loved ones.

Bishop Fianu at a mass wedding of twelve couples at the St. Anthony Church in Taviefe in the Ho Municipality said the reconsideration of the bride price would make it easier for people to 'regularize' their marriages.

The day also served as the Feast Day of St. Stephen, the first martyr of the Church.

The Bishop encouraged the couples to emulate the Saint who sacrificed for the faith and Christ.

He said their love for each other should resemble that of the Saint and Christ, the Head of the Church.

Bishop Fianu prayed for peaceful co-existence and encouraged them to pray regularly, saying 'the family that prays together, stay together'.

He challenged young people who were yet to marry to be inspired by the colourful ceremony to take the bold step to regularize their relationships.

Reverend Father Sebastian Eli Tsedzah, Parish Priest, St. Anthony Church, said the historic mass wedding, first of its kind at the Parish, was a way to mark the third anniversary of the installation and consecration of Bishop Fianu.

He prayed that the couples would become sources of inspiration, serve as models for others to emulate, and remain faithful to their vows.

Reverend Tsedzah reminded the couples of the special covenant they had entered, which was marked by 'unity and indissolubility'.

Source: GNA