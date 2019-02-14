Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Agriculture

Ghana's GMO Court Case Adjourned To March 11th

By Food Sovereignty Ghana
Ghana's GMO Court Case Adjourned To March 11th

Food Sovereignty Ghana (FSG) appeared before the Accra Human Rights High Court on Tuesday, 12 February 2019, in Ghana’s first landmark case concerning biotechnology, which is challenging the commercial release of Bt cowpea and GM rice, as well as the legal basis for the confined field trials approved by the National Biosafety Authority.

It will be recalled that the case was last adjourned on November 16, 2018, to allow the Judge to complete her leave of duty.

Lawyers for the Defendants are challenging the original jurisdiction of the High Court over decisions made under the Biosafety Act, as Section 26 of the Act establishes an Appeals Tribunal to deal with such matters.

FSG prayed the court for time to submit some additional material of relevance for the record. The court, in turn, granted the request and ordered all documents to be filed with responses by all parties within seven days. The case will be reheard on March 11 at 10 am.

Agriculture
Powered By Modern Ghana
Tain DCE Supports Seikwa Maize Market Association
HortiFresh Programme: First Exporter-Outgrower Financial Pact Signed
Atwima Mponua: Cocoa Farmer Associations Inaugurated
Krachi East: 50 Fish Ponds Constructed Under Integrated Aquaculture & Crop Production
TOP STORIES

Health Ministry Tackles IMANI Over Anti-Snake Serum Procurem...

6 hours ago

Parliament Okays €10m Loan For 300 Tractors; Minority Unhapp...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line