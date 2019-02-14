Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago | Education

Read Ghana Foundation Becomes Literacy Ambassadors

By Modern Ghana
Everyone who struggles with reading and writing could develop adequate literacy skills given the right and needed support.

On behalf of the leadership and the entire membership of Read Ghana Foundation, we are pleased to inform the public that, the name of our NGO has been changed from Read Ghana Foundation to Literacy Ambassadors Ghana.

This change has been approved by the Registrar General's Department and a certificate of incorporation has been issued accordingly.

We did not want to abandon our roots with a name change, but we did need to find a way to make it easier to expand our scope as an NGO.

LITERACY AMBASSADORS GHANA has a great feeling because it allows us to hold on to our past as we move towards the future.

Against that background, our focus now as an NGO will be into Reading, Writing, Poetry, Teaching of basic French and Training of Literacy Ambassadors to champion issues of literacy among the citizenry.

Therefore, we request you to take note of the change in the NGO's name and to use this new name henceforth in your correspondence with us.

To conclude, l want to thank all our facilitators for their efforts over the period and the public should expect interesting programs from us from this day forward.

A reading nation is a winning nation.

Signed:

Mr. Mathias Tulasi

CEO/Founder

Literacy Ambassadors Ghana

