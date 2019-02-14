Nana Addo Promises To Accelerate Dev't Of Ahafo Region

President Akufo-Addo, has indicated that his Government will help facilitate the accelerated development of the Ahafo Region, a region with considerable deposits of natural resources.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “with the Ahafo Region home to large deposits of gold, diamond, iron-ore and bauxite, and with significant percentage of the nation’s food produce coming from here, the potential for development clearly exists.”

He indicated that, with the creation of the Ahafo Region, “Residents of Ahafo are of the firm belief that there would be better access to government institutions, better population-to-service ratios, enhanced employment and increased socio-economic activities, and increased investment opportunities.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Wednesday, February 13, when he presented the Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 114) signifying the creation of the Ahafo Region.

Addressing the gathering, made up of Chiefs, elders and members from the new Region, President Akufo-Addo noted that, within one week of the declaration of the Referendum in Ahafo, he constituted a 7-member Government Committee, chaired by the Minister for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Hon. Dan Botwe, MP, to plan and oversee the rapid development of the Ahafo Region, and the five other newly-created regions.

“In the President’s 2019 Budget Statement, an amount of GH¢20 million has been allocated as seed capital for the smooth takeoff of the Ahafo Region,” the President added.

The President told the gathering that, until the appointment of a substantive Regional Minister for Ahafo, he has asked the current Regional Minister for Brong-Ahafo, Hon. Evans Opoku-Bobie, MP for Asunafo North, to act as caretaker Minister.

“Goaso has also been chosen as the capital of the Ahafo Region. I want to assure residents of the Region, however, that Government projects and structures will be equitably spread across the Region,” he added.

See photos below:

—Myjoyonline