FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
43 minutes ago | General News

Mahama, Diplomats Meet Over Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence [Photos]

By Modern Ghana
Mahama, Diplomats Meet Over Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence [Photos]

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday met with the diplomatic corps to share with them his NDC's position on the violence recorded in the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

213201993605 n6ium8x432 mahamameetsdiplomats9

The meeting was graced by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Deputy Minority Leader James Avedzi, a former Minister for National Security Kofi Totobi Quakyi and senior members of the NDC.

213201993605 n6ium8x432 mahamameetsdiplomats9

213201993605 swnaqdcp5k mahamameetsdiplomats7

Mahama was of the view that the attacks on civilians by the security officials deployed to provide security at the election were criminal and must be prosecuted.

213201993606 8dt2wjivuq mahamameetsdiplomats6

The diplomats were shown multiple videos of barbaric attacks, gun violence perpetrated by the security officials a Minister of State at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong had claimed were deployed to provide extra security at the by-election.

213201993606 osjvm0y442 mahamameetsdiplomats10

213201993607 h41o2s6fey mahamameetsdiplomats5

213201993607 1j041q5ccw mahamameetsdiplomats4

213201993608 1i830o4bav mahamameetsdiplomats3

213201993609 pulwo0a442 mahamameetsdiplomats1

213201993609 sxoaredq5k totobiquakyeandmahama

–citinewsroom

General News
