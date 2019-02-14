Mahama, Diplomats Meet Over Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence [Photos]

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday met with the diplomatic corps to share with them his NDC's position on the violence recorded in the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The meeting was graced by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Deputy Minority Leader James Avedzi, a former Minister for National Security Kofi Totobi Quakyi and senior members of the NDC.

Mahama was of the view that the attacks on civilians by the security officials deployed to provide security at the election were criminal and must be prosecuted.

The diplomats were shown multiple videos of barbaric attacks, gun violence perpetrated by the security officials a Minister of State at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong had claimed were deployed to provide extra security at the by-election.

