Military, Police Tighten Security At Nkoranza To Avert Chaos

The military and police personnel have been deployed to Nkoranza in the newly created Bono East region to avert possible violence after the youth protested against the declaration of Techiman as capital.

Joy News correspondent, Precious Semevor reported that security personnel were deployed to the town after the announcement to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands.

He spoke to Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent John Fergusson who said their presence is to ensure that law-abiding citizens are able to go about their normal duties without a struggle .

Techiman also has a fair presence of military and police personnel, Deputy Defence Minister, Derrick Oduro disclosed on Joy FM’s Top Story.

Mr Oduro who is also MP for Nkoranza North said the decision is a reaction to intelligence picked up by the Security Council that some persons may engage in violent acts.

He said although the people of Nkoranza are permitted to feel sad about the snub, they have no legal right to engage in the destruction of public or private property just as occurred in Salaga South, therefore, the need to prevent any such destruction from happening was essential.

President Akufo-Addo declared Techiman, regional capital of Bono East on Wednesday

Kintampo, Atebubu and Nkoranza made proposals backed by strong economic points but Techiman, a leading market town and one of two major cities and settlements of the region with a population of over 104,000 people as at 2013, won the day and was declared capital of the newly created Bono East region.

Some youth groups at Nkoranza had already warned of disturbances if the town was overlooked.

But it appears, the President, who has the sole prerogative to decide which town is made regional capital had his own ideas.

He has assured that resources will be equitably distributed across all regions to the benefit of residents, adding that no region will be discriminated against.

“The creation of the six new regions presents us the opportunity to serve better the needs of the people from these new regions through the effective and efficient reorganisation and distribution of our public services and infrastructure.

“I appeal to you to support government’s effort in developing the new regions,’ he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Kintampo, Michael Sarkodie said though the town is disappointed they will support Techiman for total development.

“The president has spoken, and so we have no problem. We have received it in good faith and I am going to talk to the people within my municipality to accept what the president has said so that together we will mobilise for development.”

Meanwhile, there has been a press conference by some supposed NPP youth in the constituency who said they have defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), vowing to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

