Nigerians Trooping To Ghana To See KIA Terminal 3—Airport MD

The acting Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, told journalists at a press soirée organised by the Aviation Ministry on Wednesday in Accra that Nigerians are trooping to Ghana to see the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Terminal 3, which was completed in 2018.

He said by building the Terminal 3, Ghana is recording a high number of air travellers from Nigeria.

According to him, people travel from Nigeria just to see KIA Terminal 3.

The $250 million Terminal 3 at KIA was designed in accordance with the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) requirements based on optimal service level.

Access to the terminal is provided through a new main road, which was constructed as part of the project. The main entrance is located in front of the central check-in hall, making it easy to enter the terminal. The check-in hall is designed to incorporate expressive forms reflecting Ghanaian culture and values. Surface car parking is located within walking distance from the terminal.

Designed for international traffic, the new terminal comprises five levels spread across an area of 45,000m². The terminal features six contact stands for Code E aircraft and two additional remote stands.

The new terminal has the capacity to process 1,250 passengers at peak times, a large retail and commercial area, three business lounges, six fixed links and seven air bridges expandable to eight. Parking space is available with the capacity to handle more than 700 cars.

Nigerian gospel musician Ebenezer Benjamin trended in Ghana's social media space in September 2018 for praising the Terminal 3 of Ghana's Kotoka International Airport (KIA) over those of his country. Mr. Kwakwa said since then, the number of Nigerians visiting Ghana has quadrupled.

—Daily Guide